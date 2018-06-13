ATTN: Free Food at Taco Bell!
Today only, you can "steal" a taco from Taco Bell.
Are we going? Uh… YUHHHHHH!
Are you ready for a free Doritos Locos Tacos? Stop by Taco Bell today only from 2-6 PM to steal yours. Terms: https://t.co/F4C6tjpIQM pic.twitter.com/rjwz3OXn6W— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2018
Today only, you can pull up to any participating Taco Bell from 2-6pm and “steal” a taco. It’s part of their #StealATaco promotion running throughout the entire duration of the #NBAFinals.
It's that time of year again. -- If a road team steals a win in the #NBAFinals, everyone in America scores a free Doritos Locos Tacos.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 30, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBOtr5K pic.twitter.com/ukmV2MTOt4
Shout out to the Golden State Warriors for beating the Cleveland Cavaliers (literally) 4 times in a row, most recently 108 – 85.
The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. -- That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018
Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX
WATCH this:
Well, we know where we’re going for lunch! And it looks like the NBA does too:
The Road Team Stole A Game, Now You Get a Free Taco on 6/13 from 2-6PM! #StealATaco #TacoBellPartner pic.twitter.com/K2GDLrZpTF— NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2018
You can only get this deal today, Wednesday June 13th, 2018 (aka extended Taco Tuesday), so don't miss out on free food! You don't even have to buy anything!
If you want to read all of the legal jargon on Taco Bell’s website, cick here.