BET Awards: Watch Migos Perform "Walk It Talk It" and "Stir Fry"

The Best Group winners performed a pair of their hottest hits

June 25, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 24: Migos perform on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Even if Migos hadn't left last night's BET Awards with the Best Group award, they would have still won the crowd over with their performance.

The hottest hip-hop trio to come out of Atlanta in a very, very long time proved they're here to stay with last night ​Soul Train-inspired hit "Walk It Talk It." Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo also took it to the kitchen at the BET Awards with their wrists twistin' like a "Stir Fry." Cook it up for yourself:

