Cardi B Getting Settled Into Mom-Life With Kulture

Who said motherhood would be easy?

Cardi B is currently adjusting to life as a mom, after giving birth to her and Offset's baby Kulture just last week.

While no pictures have been posted of their baby yet, we can only assume that Kulture has been taking Cardi through the ringer as she adjusts to mom-life.

Check out what she's posted recently:

When parents say “if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP--!” I feel that . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

I still can’t believe it ,all mines ❤️---- KultureK---- — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

Cardi currently has the No. 1 song in the country, "I Like It," with J. Balvin and Bad Bunny. Check it out!