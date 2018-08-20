Cardi B & Kehlani Drop "Ring" Music Video

Check out the new 'Invasion of Privacy' visual

August 20, 2018
LA
Recording artist Cardi B attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018. / Kehlani at Billboard Women in Music 2017 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 30, 2017 in Ho

© Anthony Behar / PictureGroup

Cardi B and Kehlani just released a brand new visual for their Invasion of Privacy track together, "Ring."

It's the latest video to come from the new mother's debut studio album. Cardi is getting ready to open up the MTV VMAs tonight. She'll be joined by Shawn Mendes, J.Lo, Panic! At The Disco, Logic, and more.

Kehlani even tweeted some pics from the shoot:

Watch the duo's brand new music video for "Ring," below:

