DJ Holiday, Quavo, 21 Savage Swerve in The "2 Seater"

Quavo and 21 Savage have hopped on DJ Holiday's latest track, "2 Seater," to make their newest bounce.

It seems like Quavo's been on quite a few tracks recently, and you're not wrong.

Huncho's had 15 features and 12 guest appearances in 2017. This will be his eleventh feature so far in 2018, after just releasing "No Brainer" cooked up by DJ Khaled, a verse on a Young Thug's leaked mixtape, and a feature on PARTYNEXTDOOR's "More" remix featuring Lil Wayne.

He's been on so many that some people are beginning to question whether he's really in studio or just "phoning" the bars in.

Whatever he seems to be doing, he's hustling, and we definitely respect that.

Peep this latest collab from DJ Holiday, Quavo, 21 Savage, and let us know if it's fire or not.

Pull up and hop out the brand new "2 Seater" right here: