Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In Boston, Squashes Long Time Beef
Plus, see what Kevin Hart has to say about it
Drake and Meek Mill have finally cooled a long-running beef between the two rappers.
The 6-God is currently touring the country with Migos on their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, running until November 21.
The beef had started back in 2015 when Meek said Drake wasn't supporting his album, Dreams Worth More Than Money. He also accused Drake of not writing his own bars. The two rappers sent shots back and forth at each other until things started settling down in 2017 with Meek's prison sentence.
Watch Drizzy bring out Meek in Boston, officially acknowledging that the beef between the two is over.
drake brought out meek mill tonight. beef squashed. pic.twitter.com/TedDv9CO6U— kenny ♨️ (@phillycustoms) September 9, 2018
Kevin Hart even chimed in on the surprise appearance.
One of the few beefs that I was actually in between....I tried my hardest to make this moment happen earlier....I stepped away from it and honestly prayed that these men could see the bigger picture and that picture is that we are stronger together....There is enough money and success out here for all of us. We dont need to beef to win...we need to band together and figure out new ways to win more!!!! Fuck dragging a man/woman down...fuck the back and fourth....start some new shit called opening up doors & being examples for this crazy ass young generation....whether we realize it or not THEY ARE WATCHING US. The way we move is triggering their movement. WE OWE IT TO THEM AND OUR KIDS TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER. Cut the bullshit out and stop competeing. YOUR YA OWN COMPETITION....make a lane and destroy that lane with individual success. A man/woman that's worried about what another man/woman is doing ain't focusing on being the best man/woman that they can be!!!! I'm so proud of my brothers @champagnepapi & @meekmill .....This moment was HUGE FOR THE CULTURE!!!! #KingShit ....P.S none of us are perfect and we can all change...change simply shows maturity!!!!! #Message #LiveLoveLaugh
Find the next tour dates here.