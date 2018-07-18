DRAM Drops New EP, 'That’s a Girls Name'

DRAM has blessed us with a brand new, surprise, 3-track EP and you've gotta get your hands on it.

It's his first project since #1HappyHoliday in 2017.

The German-born, Virginia-raised, rapper's had hits including "Cha Cha," "Cash Out" with Calvin Harris, Schoolboy Q, and PartyNextDoor that went top 10, and "Broccoli" featuring Lil Yachty which broke inside the top 5.

Does Real Ass Music released his latest EP, That’s a Girls Name, with tracks "Best Hugs," "WWYD?," and "Sundress," which reminds us of The Commodores' "Brick House."

Listen to the 3 tracks right here: