Fat Joe, Chris Brown, & Dre Drop New "Attention" Music Video
The video features Ashanti on a rooftop in DTLA
September 5, 2018
Fat Joe released some heat with Chris Brown and Dre in a lit visual for their latest track together, "Attention."
Related: Chris Brown Drops "To My Bed" Music Video
The boys met up with Ashanti to film on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles.
Check out what she posted:
The hot new video throws light on those women who are lookin' for social media attention and starts with a shout to LL Cool J, then Fat Joe professes that "ladies love cool Dre" and Breezy comes through with a smooth hook.
Check it: