Fat Joe, Dre, Chris Brown Release "Attention"

Fat Joe and Chris Brown are back with a brand new track, "Attention," with Dre set to keep your summer going just a little bit longer.

Following his "Privacy," "Party," and "Questions" releases, this marks the latest collaboration from the "Run It" rapper. It's Breezy's latest track with the "All The Way Up" artist and come-up-rapper Dre.

"Attention" comes off Fat Joe's new album, Family Ties, set to be released this September.

Get a first listen to the fresh new track here: