Get a Taste of Our Favorite Fall Drinks & Cocktails

Orange, red and yellow leaves are beginning to fall, the cool, crisp air is whistling across our cheeks, and nearly everything that could be made with pumpkin spice is being sold everywhere -- oh, baby, it's Fall.

Today actually marks the official first day of the fall season and what better way to ring it in than with 'Boo'ze.

Here are our favorite fall drinks to keep you warm this fall, whether it's a hot beverage, a whiskey jacket, or a drink that's literally on fire.

1. Mama Say, Mama Sa, Mi-Mamosas*

© Bhofack2 | Dreamstime.com

How to make the Mama Say, Mama Sa, Ma Mimosa

You'll need:

1 bottle of your brut champagne (or really whatever kind you like, could be Andre, could be Armand de Brignac)

1 cup of apple cider (best from a farmers market)

2 tbsp of sugar

1 tbsp of ground cinnamon

Directions:

Mix the sugar and cinnamon. Dip champagne flutes in water to wet the rims, then dip in cinnamon sugar mixture. Pour in apple cider halfway and top off with the champagne.

*Budget option: Mix 1-bottle Fireball with 1-jug apple cider and you'll be set.

2. The Bountiful Henny Harvest*

© Fortyforks | Dreamstime.com

How to make The Bountiful Henny Harvest

You'll need:

Your favorite cognac

Cinnamon syrup

Apple butter/syrup

Directions:

Add about 1.5 oz of cognac, 5 oz of cinnamon syrup, and 1 tablespoon of the apple butter/syrup into a shaker. Shake vigorously for 60 seconds. Open the cap and pour into a sophisticated glass. Finish by adding a cinnamon stick for garnish.

*Budget option: Mix some Henny with a dash of cinnamon, stir with a fork, and enjoy.

3. Spooky Hot Chocolate*

© Zi3000 | Dreamstime.com

How to make Spooky Hot Chocolate

You'll need:

Pumpkin Spice Kahlúa Liqueur

Whole milk

Granulated sugar

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Salt

Pumpkin puree/can of pumpkin

Pumpkin pie spice

Whipped cream, marshmallows, shaved chocolate

Directions:

Add together 1/3 cup of the Kahlúa, 4 cups of the whole milk, a 1/2 cup of sugar, a 1/2 cup of cocoa powder, a dash of salt, 1 cup of pumpkin, and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl/blender. Mix for 60 seconds. Pour into your favorite glass. Finish with a cinnamon stick for garnish/nibbling.

*Budget option: Grab a packet of hot chocolate mix out the cabinet. Put it in a mug with either milk or water. Microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Add some Henny (or rum, depending on taste). Stir. Enjoy.

4. Autumn-licious Margarita

© Svetlana Kolpakova | Dreamstime.com

How to make an Autumn-licious Margarita

You'll need:

Sauza Signature Blue Silver 100 & Agave Tequila

JDK & Sons 03 Premium Orange Liqueur

Cranberry puree

Orange peel

For the cranberry puree:

1/2 cup - freshly-squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup - sugar

4oz - fresh cranberries

Directions: First, make the cranberry puree. Melt the sugar in the orange juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cranberries and allow to simmer on low for 10 minutes. Let cool. Blend the contents of the saucepan and strain. Add the cranberry puree, ice, 1.5 oz of tequila, and .5 oz of orange liqueur. Shake for 60 seconds. Pour into glass and finish with an orange peel garnish.

*Budget option: Not possible, this drink is way too boujiee.

5. The Try Not To Light Yourself On Fire**

© Maksym Fesenko | Dreamstime.com

How to make the Try Not To Light Yourself On Fire

Ingredients:

Rye whiskey

Pure maple syrup (grade A-Amber)

Chocolate bitters

Orange twist (with scorched orange oil)

Directions:

Add 2 oz of rye whiskey, .25 oz of maple syrup, and a few dashes of chocolate bitters in an old-fashioned glass with a large piece of square or round ice. Stir for 30 seconds. Place a toothpick on the rim of glass. Light it on fire, carefully. Zest the orange into the glass through the flames. Blow out the flame and remove toothpick. Sip.

** We are not responsible if you light yourself on fire.

What do you think of the list? Have a drink you want to be added? Tweet us an let us know!

We hope you have an amazing fall and please enjoy responsibly.

Thanks in part to Time & Country Magazine.

