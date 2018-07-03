Get A "Taste" of Tyga and Offset's New Music Video

The rappers have teamed up for this dope new vid!

July 3, 2018
LA
Tyga arrives at the 2018 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 24, 2018. / Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) of Migos during Summerfest Music Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park on July 8, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

© Sipa USA / imageSPACE

Tyga and Offset's latest release "Taste" is a summer banger and their music video has already topped 64 million views.

After a slow 2017 with all seven of the tracks he released not charting, "Taste" is Tyga's first 2018 single and he is already at No. 30 in the US.

It's complete with booty, Benz's, squirt guns, roller rinks, and more!

Watch Tyga and Offset's NSFW music video for "Taste" here:

Tags: 
Tyga
Offset
Taste
music video