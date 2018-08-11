Gucci Mane & Lil Pump "Kept Back" With New Track

Gucci Mane has teamed with Lil Pump to drop their latest track, "Kept Back." (Listen below!)

Gucci, the man with 72 mixtapes, has most recently released "Boom" with Tiësto and Sevenn as well as "Solitaire" featuring Migos and Lil Yachty.

Pump, who gained notice from his 2017 track, "Gucci Gang," has most recently put out tracks "Drug Addict" and "Welcome to the Party" produced by Diplo featuring French Montana and Zhavia Ward.

Fans are showing their love for this new track:

never thought I'd see @lilpump and @gucci1017 on the same track but it's fireee #keptback -- — JL (@JL928_) August 10, 2018

Get a first listen to Gucci Mane and Lil Pumps's latest vibe, "Kept Back," right here: