Gucci Mane & Lil Pump "Kept Back" With New Track

Get a first listen to the fresh new vibe

August 11, 2018
LA
Gucci Mane at the 2017 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA, USA. / Lil Pump walking on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at The MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

© Sipa USA / 1 - Sipa USA

Gucci Mane has teamed with Lil Pump to drop their latest track, "Kept Back." (Listen below!)

Gucci, the man with 72 mixtapes, has most recently released "Boom" with Tiësto and Sevenn as well as "Solitaire" featuring Migos and Lil Yachty.

Pump, who gained notice from his 2017 track, "Gucci Gang," has most recently put out tracks "Drug Addict" and "Welcome to the Party" produced by Diplo featuring French Montana and Zhavia Ward.

Fans are showing their love for this new track:

Get a first listen to Gucci Mane and Lil Pumps's latest vibe, "Kept Back," right here:

Tags: 
Gucci Mane
Lil Pump
Kept Back