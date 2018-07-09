Iggy Azalea Twerks With Tyga In New "Kream" Music Video

Iggy Azalea and Tyga just dropped a visual for their turnt-up summer hit "Kream" ready to be bumped with the windows down.

It's Iggy's first music video off of her new EP Surviving The Summer.

Surviving The Summer is set to be released on August 3rd after being delayed since July 6 for unknown reasons. It's Azalea's latest project since The New Classic and its re-issue, Reclassified, in 2014.

Watch the hot new NSFW music video for Iggy & T-Raww's "Kream" here: