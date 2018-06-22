J. Cole + Jay Rock Drop New Track, Music Video

LA rapper Jay Rock just dropped a brand new video for his track with J. Cole, who made our Top 5 hip-hop tracks to kick-off your summer list, called "OSOM," (Out of Sight, Out of Mind).

It's a track straight off Rock's latest album Redemption which features big name artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, and Jeremih.

Check your anxiety, then check out J. Cole and Jay Rock's dark new music video for "OSOM" here: