J. Cole + Jay Rock Drop New Track, Music Video

This collab reveals some dark consequences...

June 22, 2018
LA
July 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Recording artist J. Cole (Jermaine Lamarr Cole) performs live during Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park.

© Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK

LA rapper Jay Rock just dropped a brand new video for his track with J. Cole, who made our Top 5 hip-hop tracks to kick-off your summer list, called "OSOM," (Out of Sight, Out of Mind).

It's a track straight off Rock's latest album Redemption which features big name artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, and Jeremih.

Check your anxiety, then check out J. Cole and Jay Rock's dark new music video for "OSOM" here:

