Listen to Quavo's "Bubblegum" off of 'QuavoHuncho'

It's the first off his new album, dropping this Friday

October 10, 2018
LA
Quavo at the 2018 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on October 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, USA

© Sipa USA

Quavo just released a surprise track, "Bubblegum."

Related: Quavo Performs "Lamb Talk" & "Workin' Me" on 'Fallon,' Shares Album Art & Release Date

It's Huncho's first single release off of his upcoming debut solo album, QuavoHuncho.

The new project is set to release this Friday, October 12. We'll give you a first listen here as soon as it drops!

Migos, by the way, just scored Favorite Duo/Group for Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards.

Check out Quavo's new video for "Bubblegum."

Tags: 
Quavo
Bubblegum
QuavoHuncho

Recent Podcast Audio
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes