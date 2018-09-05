Meek Mill, Jeremih, & PnB Rock Perform "Dangerous" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Meek Mill stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, to perform his record "Dangerous" with Jeremih and PnB Rock, and also to explain why he wants to free a million people from jail.

He began by talking about criminal justice reform. Explaining how he has been on probation since he was 19 (now 31 years old), the Philly native teamed with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to talk facts on the hugely popular nightly TV talk show.

The new track, "Dangerous," is straight off Meek's newest project, the Legends Of The Summer EP.

Watch the full performance: