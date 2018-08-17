Migos Spit Fire On New "Is You Ready"

The cash cow Migos gang is back with a hard-hitting track, "Is You Ready."

It's the latest project from Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff collectively.

Offset's been preoccupied doing dad things with Kulture and being a to Cardi B.

Quavo's personally been busy too, whippin' up whippin' up tracks like "Workin Me," "Bubble Gum," and "Lamb Talk," as well as spittin' a verse on DJ Khaled's next No. 1 anthem, "No Brainer," which also features Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper.

The latest sound comes off the new soundtrack to Mark Wahlberg's new film, Mile 22, which is in theaters now.

"Is You Ready" for this fire new track? If so, listen below.