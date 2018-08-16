Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Collabed With 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj recently opened up and help explain to us why she collab'd with 6ix9ine on his latest song, "Fefe."

The track she actually just added to her latest album, Queen, has been the topic of controversy lately.

In a new interview, the "Ganja Burns" rapper began uncovering her motives behind working with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently being recommended by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to serve up to three years in prison as well as register as a sex offender following a guilty plea to 3 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child.

She didn't discuss any details about the case, but she did reveal she will be bringing Tekashi with her on her NICKIHNDRXX tour with Future.

She also revealed the reason 6ix9ine's "Fefe" interested her. Rumor had it that the collab was simply for popularity. She says that wasn't the case. Nicki hopped on, rather, "because it reminded me of ‘Slumber Party’ by Gucci Mane.” She continued with, “shout out to my baby Tekashi. I love him.”

Check out some snippets where Minaj talks about Quavo and more, from the same interview:

Unfortunately, you do have to be a Tidal subscriber in order to watch the full interview.