Post Malone Wines & Dines Jimmy Fallon at Olive Garden on the 'Tonight Show'

On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonPost Malone takes Jimmy Fallon out to Olive Garden for the very first time... ever.

"Jimothy" Fallon seemed shocked when Post uncovered that, not only were the salad and breadsticks unlimited and "free," but also that Olive Garden also offers free wine tasting, too!

Olive Garden themselves even got in on the action, even though Malone and Fallon made sure to specify they were not being monitarily compensated to do this.

