Quavo Unleashes 'QuavoHuncho,' Featuring Cardi B, Drake, Travis Scott, Normani, Madonna & More

The Migos rapper finally dropped his long-awaited, debut, solo album

October 12, 2018
LA
Quavo attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quavo has finally unleashed his long-awaited, debut, solo album, Q U A V O H U N C H O.

Related: 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo Go To School in "Bigger Than You" Music Video

His latest project recruits the likes of Cardi B, Madonna, Takeoff, Offset, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Normani, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Drake, 21 Savage, and Davido.

If you expected Quavo to be his usual Quavo on this new project, you’ll be happy to know there are no surprises here. You’ve definitely got the most Quavo album Quavo could produce (produce, yuh). And he made sure of it by listening to the album over 700 times.

Get a first listen to "Champagne Rose" featuring Madonna and Cardi B, and "Lost" featuring Kid Cudi, off the album below.

Tags: 
Quavo
QuavoHuncho

Recent Podcast Audio
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
Candidate Carolyn Bordeaux Emphasizes Her Concerns with Healthcare WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fulton County's Rick Barron Talks About Important Dates for Voters WVEEFM: On-Demand
Civil Rights Activist Joe Beasley Talks About the Voter Suppression Lawsuit WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Assistant General Manager of Planning Bill Limmer Talks to Maria Boynton about Marta Expansion WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes