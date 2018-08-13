Rick Ross Puts Up The Gloves On Heavy Hitting "Bag Up"

Rick Ross is back with some heat on a brand new, heavy-hitting track.

It's Ricky Rozay's latest release since the rapper dropped "Florida Boy" featuring T-Pain and Kodak Black, "Green Gucci Suit" featuring Future, and hopped on Fler's "Big Dreams" earlier this year.

It's alleged the Maybach Music Group's head honcho had been dealing with a few health issues previously this year. It seems with the release of this new track, Ross is feeling on the up.

Get a first listen to "Bag Up:"