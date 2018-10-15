Solange Knowles Wants To "Make Your Trunk Rattle" with A New Album Before 2019

If you're in need of some good news today, Solange Knowles is dropping a brand new album before the new year.

A follow up to her third studio length LP, A Seat at the Table, this new project is said to be quite jazz-filled, “but with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle,” Knowles tells The New York Times Style Magazine.

In 2017, Solange won the GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance, thanks to her “Cranes in the Sky.”

This fourth-coming album is expected to more than deliver. Stay close and we'll give you more detail and a first listen as soon as it's released.