Surprise! Cardi B + Offset Already Got Married

In fact, "Invasion of Privacy" is all about it

June 26, 2018
Cardi B and Offset of Migos walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

© Anthony Behar

Surprise! Cardi B and Offset are married... and they have been for a while!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper confirmed that she secretly married the Migos member in Atlanta all the way back on September 20, 2017. However, they didn't officially file their marriage license until recently.

If you remember, Offset didn't actually publicly pop the question to Cardi until October. The two also just had a baby shower this past weekend for the baby girl they are expecting together in early July. (Yeah, like, in a few weeks!)

Cardi explained the secrecy in this tweet:

In the meantime, Cardi's been living her best life and cleansing with cranberry juice:

So to get you all caught up, here's a quick timeline... The couple was secretly married in September 2017. Cardi B got preggers pretty shortly thereafter. Offset then publicly proposed in October 2017. Cardi announced she was pregnant during Saturday Night Live on April 8th, 2018. They filed their marriage license on June 25th, 2018. Now, their baby girl is due in early July.

PHEW, okay, all caught up now. While we're all waiting for her baby's arrival, check out her latest hit with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, "I Like It:"

