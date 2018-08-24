Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, & French Montana Drop New "Ain't My Girlfriend" Music Video

Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and French Montana just launched an all-important "SAVE A THOT" campaign in their brand new music video for "Ain't My Girlfriend."

The crew dropped the track back in December of 2016. Now, we finally have a video for the thotful track. We must say, it was worth the wait.

Ty Dolla $ign's been super hot lately, after officially forming 24 Dollas with 24hrs about a month ago, he's released "Pineapple" featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo, "OTW" featuring Khalid and 6lack, "The Light" with Jeremih and been featured on Post Malone's "Psycho," Tinashe's "Me So Bad" featuring French Montana, Christina Aguilera's "Accelerate" featuring 2 Chainz, and Fabolous' "Ooh Yeah."

Watch the brand new NSFW music video for Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and French Montana's "Ain't My Girlfriend," below: