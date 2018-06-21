Top 5 Hip Hop Tracks To Kick Off Your Summer
Listen to 'em all and then vote on the hottest
It's the OFFICIAL start of summer 2018. We put together our top 5 hottest tracks so far this year just for you. Listen and then tell us what you think at the bottom.
Cardi B - "Be Careful"
When she makes a (full) return in the fall, she definitely will not have to pick up anywhere, cause we'll be bangin' this all summer.
J. Cole - "KOD"
Cole's latest release got my trunk SHAKIN'.
G-Eazy feat. Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir - "1942"
Fresh off the Uncle Drew soundtrack. "I don't follow rules and they don't like that."
BlocBoy JB & Drake - "Look Alive"
Certified Platinum.
Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
This British R&B princess is poised to take that queen's crown with this No. 1.
BONUS: Drake - "I'm Upset"
Maybe it's Pusha T? Either way, Drizzy's latest release is 100% fire.
Now pick your summer jam!
BTW, share this list with the boys so they're not stuck.