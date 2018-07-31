Travis Scott Teases Release Of New Album 'Astroworld'

Travis Scott is "INVITING ALL RAGERS" to listen to his brand new album, Astroworld, set to drop this Friday, August 3.

It's the Houston rapper's third studio album, following Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in 2016 and his debut album, Rodeo, in 2015.

Travis has really been on one lately. Not only did he just release a trailer for his new album (watch below), but he most recently appears with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, for the cover of August's edition of GQ Magazine.

Also this past week, there has been multiple giant Travis Scott heads popping up around the country promoting Friday's Astroworld album release.

Like this one on the top of his record label, Amoeba Records, in Los Angeles:

ASTROWORLD TIME ------ A post shared by LA FLAME (@travyscott) on Jul 27, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Check out Travis' brand new trailer for Astroworld:

We'll give you a listen to the new album as soon as it's released this Friday, August 3!

Now, more Travis Scott heads: