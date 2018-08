Odd Future's Tyler, The Creator is back with his latest track, "See You Again," featuring Kali Uchis.

The track comes off the OFWGKTA star's Flower Boy album from 2017.

Their new video features military ships, bunks, castaways, and an appearance from A$AP Rocky.

Check out the sea-sick track for yourself: