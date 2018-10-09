Watch Drake & French Montana's New "No Stylist" Music Video

French Montana just released his fresh new music video for his track featuring Drake, "No Stylist."

Related: Complete Coverage: 2018 American Music Awards

The isn't the first time the two rappers have collab'd . "No Stylist" follows up the pair's "No Shopping" 2016 MC4 (Mac & Cheese 4) track, "Pop That" in 2013, and Stay Schemin' in 2012.

French Montana also just announced he's joining the human rights organization, Mass Bail Out, posting bail for many of those who cannot afford it and otherwise would be sent to jail.

Check out their new "No Stylist" music video below.