Quavo Drains Half Court Shot, Wins $10K Drake Bet

Right before launching their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in Kansas City this past weekend, Quavo and Drake had to settle a little bet they made.

The whole OVO crew is apparently in a tour-long basketball tournament while making their way around the country.

The stakes? 10,000 G's. (BTW, that's near-nothing to either artist.)

Watch Hunco drain one on Drizzy here:

Sauce!

Aubrey & the Three Migos are set to perform tonight, August 14, in Detroit. Will Drake make a comeback?