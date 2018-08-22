What is Mariah Carey Doing In The Studio?

Mariah Carey just uploaded some pictures of her in the studio and we're not quite sure what to make of it.

The "We Belong Together" singer is staying pretty busy. She's in the middle her The Butterfly Returns residency in Las Vegas which runs at the Caesars Palace Colosseum until September 10.

Following hit songs like "Touch My Body," 'Loverboy," "Don't Forget About Us," and our personal favorite, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," could we actually be getting new music from Mariah? Any new sounds would mark the latest release from Carey since her track "I Don't," featuring YG, in 2017.

Check out the pics she posted to her 7 million followers on Instagram:

What did her ground transportation look like? Get a glimpse of the Carey cart:

As for right now though, the icon is relaxing and enjoying time at home:

Whatever Mariah's doing in the studio, we'll be more than ready for any new music, if and when it comes. We're sure she'll slay, per usual!