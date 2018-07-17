Wiz Khalifa Debuts "Rolling Papers 2" Music Video

Wiz Khalifa is back and back with some heat!

We're talking an action-packed music video complete with dogs, bowling, and even fight scenes.

It's the title track off of Young Khalifa's latest album, Rolling Papers II, which has a total of 25 tracks on it.

The new project even features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Jimmy Wopo.

Watch the incredibly captivating music video for "Rolling Papers 2" right here!