Wiz Khalifa Drops 'Rolling Papers II'

This "roll one, smoke one" rapper is back with his sixth studio album and hotter than ever!

Wiz Khalifa just dropped his latest project on us, Rolling Papers II, and it's going to have you listening for a minute. This man put a total of 25 tracks on this new album!

It features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and even Jimmy Wopo who passed away just last month.

The young Khalifa man sat down with us earlier to talk about his latest release. Watch the exclusive interview:

The new album comes a full 7 years and 3 months after his 2x-Platinum Rolling Papers, 5 years after the Platinum O.N.I.F.C., and short of 4 years since his last Gold project, Blacc Hollywood.

Check out Wiz's Rolling Papers II here: