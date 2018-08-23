Wiz Khalifa Sees Green On New "Where Iz DA BuD" Track

If you have Wiz Khalifa's bud, you may want to give it back. He just wrote a whole song about it.

Even after dropping Rolling Papers 2 back in July, the Young Khalifa man still hasn't stopped giving us new music. The "Roll Up" rapper also found some recent success from his latest album. His track, "Hopeless Romantic," featuring Swae Lee, has hit No. 30 on the US R&B chart and No. 25 on US Rap.

See if you can help Wiz find his bud in his latest NSFW track below: