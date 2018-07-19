Wiz Khalifa + Swae Lee Perform "Hopeless Romantic" On 'Fallon'

Wiz Khalifa and Swae Lee teamed up to perform their vibe "Hopeless Romantic" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The track comes off of Young Khalifa's latest 25-track album, Rolling Papers 2, which dropped earlier this month.

Wiz enlisted Swae Lee, half of Rae Sremmurd, to provide the iconic sound and a chill, laid-back vibe, for their new song.

Watch them perform "Hopeless Romantic" on Fallon, here: