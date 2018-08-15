Watch YG, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz Perform "Big Bank" On 'Fallon'

YG, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz performed "Big Bank" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

Related: DJ Khaled and Big Sean In The Studio Together

The Compton rapper's out promoting his most recent album release, Stay Dangerous. The latest project has features from the "Big Bank" boys as well as A$AP Rocky, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

This is Big Sean's second feature so far this year, following Halsey's "Alone," also featuring Stefflon Don.

2 Chainz has also released four of his own singles so far this year, including "Proud," "Alive" with Lil Jon and Offset, and most notably "Bigger Than You" featuring Drake and Quavo.

The performance was missing Nicki Minaj who has the third verse on the Top 20 track. It's likely due to scheduling conflicts while promoting her own album, Queen, that she just released.

Watch YG, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz perform their hit, "Big Bank," on Fallon: