YG Talks How DJ Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, & Nicki Minaj Made "Big Bank"

YG recently unveiled how DJ Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and him made their hit track, "Big Bank," together. (Watch below.)

Our friends at Billboard caught up with the 4hunnid master-mind rapper for a series they call How It Went Down. Here, YG says he wanted their new track together to sound like the "old YG and Mustard" songs.

He reveals how they created the "Big Bank" beat, including how they wanted a "friendly" sound, how each featured artist hopped on the track, and even that Nicki's verse was a last-minute surprise feature.

Watch the interview below to learn just how "Big Bank" came to be.