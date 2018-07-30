Incarcerated Kingpin Larry Hoover's Wife and Son Talk to WAOK's Rashad Richey in Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview today, WAOK's Rashad Richey spoke with Wendy Hoover and Larry Hoover Jr., wife and son of Larry Hoover, who founded Chicago's infamous Gangster Disciples street gang. Watch the video and hear from Hoover's family about his state of mind as he continues to serve his lengthy prison sentence, why he should be released, and how they believe his intention to steer the Disciples in a positive direction made him an even bigger threat to the system than his criminal history.

