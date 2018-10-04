Mariah Carey Shares a New Track "With You"

Mariah Carey has shared a new track "With You" today (October 4). The global superstar surprised her Lambily with yet another tune ahead of her forthcoming album due out later this year.

Related: Mariah Carey Returns With New Track, "GTFO"

The 48-year-old's "With You" follows the release of "GTFO" which she dropped just last month. Carey has yet to reveal any official details in regards to her next project, however, Mimi has been hard at work in the studio.

Carey will give "With You" its television debut when she hits the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards next week. The music icon has won 10 #AMAs throughout her career thus far and she is ready to spill more tea.

Listen to Mariah Carey's "With You" below.