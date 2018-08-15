Taraji P. Henson To Launch Foundation in Support of Mental Health Awareness

Taraji P. Henson is set to launch a new foundation called 'The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation' in in honor of her late father. The actress wants to address "mental health issues within the African-American community" and fight the stigma while partnering with several organizations.

"Thank you @variety for showcasing The Boris Lawrence Henson foundation (named after my father) Launching September 22, 2018 to help end mental health stigma in the black community. WE MUST TAKE CARE OF OUR MENTAL," Henson shared to Instagram.

A fundraiser by the name of "Taraji's Boutique of Hope" will kick off the launch in Beverly Hills with the "goal of raising funds to support one of the foundation's pillar goals," Essence reports.

The Empire star revealed to Entertainment Tonight last year that although he was once homeless, and "battled with his demons," Mr. Henson went on to serve in the military and became a police officer. He died at the age of 58 after battling liver cancer in 2006.