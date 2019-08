Class Is In Session For Metro Atlanta

The 2019-2020 academic school year is approaching and many students will soon head back to school.

Entercom Radio Atlanta has you covered with the start dates for the Metro Atlanta area and surrounding counties.

July 29, 2019

- Rockdale County Public Schools

August 1, 2019

- Cobb County School District

- Henry County School District

- Marietta City Schools

- Cherokee County School District

- City Schools of Decatur

August 5, 2019

- Fayette County Public Schools

- Clayton County Public Schools

- Coweta County School System

- DeKalb County School District

- Gwinnett County Public Schools

August 7, 2019

- Douglas County School District

- Hall County School District

August 12, 2019

- Atlanta Public Schools

- Fulton County Schools