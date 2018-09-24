Peek Inside ATL Hawks Media Day 2018

The Atlanta Hawks held media day Monday with players addressing reporters. Newcomer Jeremy Lin says the goal right now is to remain healthy during his first season with the team. Rookie Trae Young believes the addition of Lin will be beneficial for the squad and says there is much to learn from the veteran. Georgia State men's basketball legend R.J Hunter says he's excited to be back in Atlanta, and does not take this opportunity lightly.

The Hawks meet the Pelicans for their first exhibition game Oct. 1 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.