Different episode, same show

A familiar scene we’ll see when the NBA Finals tip off at 9pm EST Thursday from Oracle Arena. It’s round 4 of the record-setting rivalry and the question that comes to mind - has Warriors-Cavaliers become too much of a good thing?

Anticipated or anticlimactic?

Yes & no. As someone who grew up in the 80’s, luv’d Lakers/Celtics in the finals. Guess this is a compelling 4th conservative matchup only because it could be LeBron’s 2nd, final time in Cleveland ------‍♂️ — J.R. Hughes (@JR_OnTheRun) May 29, 2018

This drama's getting old. Need to let it go. Different episode, same old show – that according to our listeners (thanks for the reference Ella Mai). However, it’s rather the contrary from the players’ perspective.

"Teams have had their opportunity to beat the Cavs over the last four years and teams have had the opportunity to beat the Warriors over the last four years. If you want to see someone else in the postseason then you've got to beat them," said the King LeBron James.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

"I don't think so," Golden State guard Klay Thompson said. "I think the rest of the NBA has got to get better. It's not our fault. I'm sure if you asked the fans of the Warriors and the Cavs around the world, whether it's in the Bay Area or in Cleveland, I'm sure they're happy with their team performance. The only people I hear saying that are fans from other teams, which is natural. I don't blame them. But as long as our fan base is happy, that's all that matters."

It's the first time in the history of the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round.

Golden State is shooting for back-to-back titles and three in four years. Cleveland's only victory came in 2016.