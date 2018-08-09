Hawks Exec Grant Hill says the goal was never to be a Hall of Famer

"I never dreamed of the Hall of Fame," said Grant Hill - one of the most proficient NBA and collegiate players of his time. "That seemed so far away, so in the distant future."

Well the time has come - Hill will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

With just less than a month before the enshrinement ceremony, the seven-time NBA All-star and two-time NCAA Champion says he has not given any thought into what he’ll say during his speech.

The enshrinement ceremony is Sept 7th at 7pm.

The finalist were announced in February during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Hill is a part of the 13-member class along with other greats including Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen.

Photo Credit: Soobum Im - USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Pistons in 1994 as the third overall pick, Hill is one of the more interesting names on the list of inductees. His NBA career remains one of the biggest "what ifs" in the history of the game. He was prevailing when he entered the league and was expected to be classified as one of the leagues next all-time greats. However, injuries plagued him during his prime cutting his professional career short.

“It validates - it brings peace and closure to what you did,” Hill says about this honor. “You’re part of that group despite of what you did or didn’t do - despite what goals you accomplished or what goals you did not accomplish. You are in that upper room with the greats.”

Hill, who has successfully transitioned into a leadership role after years of being a professional athlete, is currently an executive with the Atlanta Hawks. He talks about his journey to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Lericia Harris below.