Atlanta…

The Hollywood of the south – birthplace of the culture – the hub of the southern hip-hop movement – home of the world’s busiest airport – and some of the world’s WORSE traffic. Lots going on as the city continues to thrive economically - all thanks in part to the growing film industry, tourism, and sports teams.

Who wouldn’t want to immerse themselves in this atmosphere?

The new kids on the block (recent additions to the Atlanta Hawks) plan to do just that.

Itoro Umontuen - The Atlanta Voice

The 2018 draft selections were formally introduced Monday during a press conference at the teams practice facility. Trae Young (Oklahoma, 5th overall pick), Kevin Huerter (Maryland, 19th overall pick), and Omari Spellman (Villanova, 30th overall pick) all addressed the media and discussed how they plan to hit the city.

“I’ve never been to any other professional sports games,” said Young. “Getting out to an MLB game seeing the braves play, when football comes around watching the Falcons play, and even an MLS game – I just want to get out and go to the different sporting events.”

Young already received a warm welcome from one of the fellas who rides top down on da nawf – that’s his home – Quavo HUNCHO!

“Those guys represent their city to the fullest… being able to talk to Quavo, all the guys a part of the Migos, and the other different artist is pretty cool,” stated Young.

No, the Migos will not show Young around town. He says spending his time with family is a priority as of now. Will he see them? Sure – at some point. In the meantime, sleeping or shooting in the gym is the primary focus.

Culture – Culture – Culture

“I definitely want to immerse myself in everything Atlanta has to offer whether it be musically or in the sports world,” said Spellman. “I just want to immerse myself in the city, really get to understand the city, and its pulse… I listen to Lil Baby, Migos, Gucci and 2-Chains. Maybe I can catch a concert and see what it's like. I haven’t been to a concert since my freshman year.”

Not being a city guy may present a few challenges for Huerter; but, he seems ready for the tasks.

“When I got to Maryland - around Washington DC - was the first time I was able to reap the benefits of a big city. I have heard great things about Atlanta. I know there’s a lot of musical artist that are from here, the restaurants, and the different sports teams - it is an exciting city. I’m just really happy to be a part of it and I think I’ll learn a lot.”

We may have to convert the Red Mamba to solely rooting for Atlanta teams. Huerter made it clear he puts on for his city.

“I’m a New York guy. I have to stick to my teams,” Huerter stated. “I’ve been a huge Giants fan since Tiki Barber and I’ll be rooting for the Falcons every single game except for against New York.”

SSSSHHHHHHHHH Huerter – don’t say that too loud. The dirty bird #brotherhood gang might get you. Moreover, you must remember you are #TruetoAtlanta now!