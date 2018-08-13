Football action is BACK in the SWAC | HBCU Play - Ep2 - Preview of 2018 season

It has its own look - it has its own feel - it has its own sound - it is a game day experience that is second to none! We’re talking about HBCU athletics! Get in the game with HBCU PLAY hosted by Lericia Harris and Sam Crenshaw every Friday on News and Talk 1380 WAOK at 7pm.

HBCU PLAY is a prime source for the latest information on historically black colleges and university athletics. The weekly program breaks down impact games throughout the various conferences, includes featuring stories, interviews, and recognizes student athletes for their work within the community.

Get in the game with HBCU PLAY hosted by Lericia Harris and Sam Crenshaw every Friday on News and Talk 1380 WAOK at 7pm. Listen to Episode 2 HERE!

Episode 2 = Preview of the 2018 football season for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). 2018 Pro Football Hall of Famer and alum of Jackson State - Robert Brazile - joins as a guest to discuss his journey from college ball to the Hall of Fame. He also shares how he earned the nickname "Dr. Doom" Episode 2 officially lauched August 10.