Mike Vick talks return to the A; reacts to NFL new anthem policy

Atlanta has a new pro team and Michael Vick will lead the offense!

No, he is not suiting up. Vick is switching to the other side. Add coach in front of his name – he is serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Yes, I get a chance to go back to Atlanta,” Vick stated during our chat Thursday about his transition into coaching.

The Alliance of American Football revealed Atlanta as its second Alliance market back in April. Brad Childress is the team’s head coach.

“I have a chance to really coach and coach hard… everything happens for a reason and I think it was meant for me to be here,” says Vick who spent time with Childress and Andy Reid in Kansas City during an internship in 2017.

Vick spent four seasons with Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2012) after his release from prison succeeding his role in running a dog-fighting ring. He credits Reid for helping securing the OC position.

During our conversation, Vick also countered the NFL’s new anthem policy approved by owners on Wednesday stating, “It’s mixed emotions with that – it’s up and down, back and forth.” Vick believes the policy should have remained as is since the movement appeared to be “dying out.”

“I think they [players] all respect the flag. I think they all respect the national anthem. The injustices create controversy mentally… years and years people have been fighting laws and things they believe in. You just have to find that common ground and it’s not easy.”

Kneel if you like but stay out of sight. The overall gist of the new policy. Players and league personnel on the sideline are required to stand for the national anthem. However, there is an option to remain in the locker room. Whether or not players decide to use that option is forthcoming.

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner reports, the Falcons' position is any players on the field will stand.

Team spokesman Brian Cearns suggested it's too strong to say they have a team policy: "The word policy sounds like it was mandated. It was discussed as a team and agreed upon as a team," Cearns said in an email to The Associated Press.

Defensive linemen Dontari Poe and Grady Jarrett knelt during an early 2017 season game at Detroit. We didn't see the two kneel again. Instead, after that game all players stood together on the sideline, with arms interlocked, the remainder of the season.