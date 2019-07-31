Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Dekalb County

The DeKalb County Board of Health has trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at 11 locations throughout the county.

Those locations include Brookhaven, Chamblee, Clarkston, Lithonia, and Tucker.

The Board of Health is educating the public on how to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites and protect against bites. Officials are advising people to take the following precautions:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.

Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.

The Board of Health has been conducting a comprehensive mosquito control program to help reduce the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division.