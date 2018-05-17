#tbt - Legendary Dutch Midfielder Edgar Davids visits Atlanta
Just in case you missed it...
May 17, 2018
Here's a little Throw Back Thursday for you -- Juventus and Netherlands national team legend Edgar Davids made a trip to Atlanta on May 9 to see Atlanta United challenge Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City. The visit comes just months prior to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – in which his former team (Juventus) will be taking on the MLS All-Stars August 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Davids sat down with me to discuss his adventure through the city.