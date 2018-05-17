Calling all old souls and R&B music lovers! If this is you, then I got something for ya!

“The R&B Tour” featuring Ro James and BJ The Chicago Kid is here!

The two mellifluous singers, whose last full-length projects both released in 2016, have linked up to give us both new music and soulful vibes this spring with “The R&B Tour.”

The tour kicked off last night in Atlanta, GA and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California. The duo will visit ten U.S. cities and deliver sounds from both old and forthcoming projects, and let me be the first to tell you - the concert is a true vibe!

The duo graced the audience with their presence on stage together and started the concert off with a joint cover of Jodeci’s popular slow-burner, “Come And Talk To Me.” They then preceded to take turns going back and forth singing popular R&B hits such as Usher’s “Nice & Slow” and Isley Brothers’ “For the Love of You,” as well as their own tunes.

Last night’s show was a quick sellout and success, so go ahead and grab your tickets here!

Also, take a listen to their revamped song and check out the rest of the tour dates below!

The R&B Tour

May 15 | Atlanta, GA – The Loft

May 16 | Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

May 17 | Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

May 18 | Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

May 20 | New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 21 | Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 23 | Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

May 24 | Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

May 27 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

July 15 | Chicago, IL – Taste of Chicago/Petrillo Music Shell