Chance The Rapper Announces Fall Tour 2019

Chance the Rapper will return to the road for a fall tour after releasing his highly anticipated debut studio album, The Big Day. The Grammy-winning superstar will make a total of 35 stops between September 14 and November 10.

Chance put a lot of his life into this independently released album and decided to focus on his maturity and where he currently is in life. Earlier this year he married his longtime girlfriend, Kristen in Newport Beach, Calif. They said their “I Do’s” in front of 150 family members, friends and their baby girl Kensli Bennett. He credited Kristen with helping to save his life by committing to celibacy and giving his life to God.

He purposely used different styles of music to capture the feeling he experienced on his wedding day, which for him was "The Big Day" of his life so far. Certain songs on the album remind you of a J.Cole ballad and give off vibes of gospel mixed with poetic harmonies. The Big Day notably differs from his previous mix tapes and taps into the fun side of Chance the Rapper. It screams to audiences that he has solidified his place within the rap game and gives all the glory and thanks to God

Nicki Minaj, John Legend, SWV, and En Vogue are a few to be named on his extensive list of features. He also merges each featured artists individual recording style into his to capture the Chance experience his fans have been waiting for. According to a press release, “special guests” for the tour are to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. with Chance touching down in Atlanta, October 15. Listen for your chance to win it exclusively on V-103!